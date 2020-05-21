PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 508,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PWFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.