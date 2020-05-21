Premier (PINC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Premier is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 253,912 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

