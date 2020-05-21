Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 130,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 37,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

