Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $569,019.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00009334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $569,019.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

