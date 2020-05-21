ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

PRQR opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 242.1% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 251,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,113.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 173.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

