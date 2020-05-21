Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 20,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 2,200,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 342,112 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,766,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,532. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

