Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PTGX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 611,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,819. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 624,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.