Proton Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Proton has a market cap of $4.65 million and $2.58 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

