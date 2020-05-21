Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

PFS stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

