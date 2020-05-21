ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $75,501.74 and approximately $62.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00802938 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00208884 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4,325.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 165,198,425 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.