PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. 468,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PTC by 62.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in PTC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in PTC by 17.9% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.