Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $183.58 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average is $208.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

