PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $509,689.77 and approximately $51,802.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.02111999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

