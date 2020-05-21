Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

