PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider John LaMattina Purchases 6,700 Shares

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider John LaMattina bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($22,033.68).

John LaMattina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, John LaMattina purchased 8,201 shares of PureTech Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £20,174.46 ($26,538.36).

On Thursday, May 14th, John LaMattina acquired 700 shares of PureTech Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,526 ($2,007.37).

PRTC stock opened at GBX 250.09 ($3.29) on Thursday. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $673.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.08.

PRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

