Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Reduced by B. Riley

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tailored Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLRD. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,058. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 990,217 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 414,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

