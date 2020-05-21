Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 8,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $669,110.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,535.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,710 shares of company stock valued at $62,273,117 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,057,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

