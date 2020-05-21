Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,649. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,201,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

