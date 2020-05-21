Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Decreased by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 54,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

