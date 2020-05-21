Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $261,735.40 and $147.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

