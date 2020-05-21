QCash (QC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $64.71 million and $1.13 billion worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.02128009 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00177451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

