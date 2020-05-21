Qtum Trading Down 1.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00016483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Coindeal, Upbit and HBUS. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $144.77 million and approximately $368.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,432,908 coins and its circulating supply is 96,713,488 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LBank, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinone, CoinEx, Coinrail, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Iquant, BitForex, Coindeal, Ovis, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, BCEX, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Allcoin, Liquid, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Liqui, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Bibox, EXX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance, ABCC and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

