Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.66. 2,538,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

