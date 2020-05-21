Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 295,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.