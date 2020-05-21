Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,886,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,406.50. 70,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,330.48. The company has a market capitalization of $937.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

