Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after buying an additional 395,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.16. 104,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

