Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,370 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 5.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 425,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,946. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

