QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $368,107.01 and approximately $175,890.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.