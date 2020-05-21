Quant (QNT) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00055488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00360280 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010867 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000533 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011310 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

