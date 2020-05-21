Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129,562.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $129,562.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005088 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016711 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00076635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.01675254 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,171,769 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.