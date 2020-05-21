QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $5.77 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $7.50. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $2.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.03492667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00055250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011098 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,351,328 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

