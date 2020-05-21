Quasarcoin (QAC) One Day Volume Hits $2,064.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $328,184.34 and approximately $2,064.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048128 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,425,424 coins and its circulating supply is 168,425,424 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.