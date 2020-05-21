Qwertycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,697.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $490,896.17 and approximately $25,697.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

