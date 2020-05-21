Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Shares of RL stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,673. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,991.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

