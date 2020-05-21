Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rand Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rand Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 58,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,849. The company has a current ratio of 132.09, a quick ratio of 132.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.38. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Shares of Rand Capital are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $14.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

