Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 2,549,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,866,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

