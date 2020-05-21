Rapids Market Capitalization Achieves $181,726.78 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Rapids has a market cap of $181,726.78 and $953.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Rapids has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02124981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00178393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

