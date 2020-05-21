RAPT Therapeutics Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAPT. Roth Capital started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $416.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $148,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

