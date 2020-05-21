Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $114.28 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $114.28 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM, QBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,211,450,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, IDCM, QBTC and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

