RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.75 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, RChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, AirSwap, IDEX and Kucoin. RChain has a market cap of $11.75 million and $328,226.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, OOOBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

