Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

5/20/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

5/14/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/7/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

5/1/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

ANIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,896. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.72 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

