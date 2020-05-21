Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) recently:

5/7/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/20/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esperion announced encouraging fourth quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. The company received approval for its two drugs, Nexletol and Nexlizet, in February 2020, which was a major boost. The company plans to launch Nexletol in March and Nexlizet in July. Regulatory applications seeking approval for these drugs are under review in Europe. Both candidates have achieved significant reduction in elevated LDL-C levels in hypercholesterolemia patients. The targeted area represents a significant opportunity. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Esperion is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nexletol and Nexlizet. The company will likely face stiff competition as its drugs target a crowded market. Esperion also has no other pipeline candidates.”

3/24/2020 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ESPR opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

