REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 672.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.03%. On average, analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDHL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.73. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDHL. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

