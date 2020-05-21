Reed Hastings Sells 53,193 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61.

On Monday, March 23rd, Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.25. 9,110,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.31 and its 200-day moving average is $354.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

