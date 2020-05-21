Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.35. 43,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $583.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $488,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at $69,238,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,397 shares of company stock valued at $109,206,506. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.