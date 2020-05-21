Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.13. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $55.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

