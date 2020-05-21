Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 574,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,282.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,059 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

RGA stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.80. 390,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

