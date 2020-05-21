Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 27,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,570. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REKR. ValuEngine raised Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

