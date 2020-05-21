RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.50. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,859. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

