Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of REGI opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

